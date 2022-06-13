ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ministers target China with clamp down on foreign funding at universities as MPs demand action over fears Beijing is using campuses to censor criticism of the Communist regime

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ministers today pledged to prevent 'foreign actors' having 'undue influence' on university campuses amid a row over Chinese censorship fears.

Changes to the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill will force UK higher education institutions to report any financial arrangements they have with individuals or organisations overseas 'to ensure that UK values cannot be compromised'.

Universities and student societies will also have to share details of overseas funding from specified countries, and would face fines or other sanctions over perceived risks to freedom of speech or academic freedom because of their funding routes.

It comes after Tory backbench critics of the Communist regime in Beijing threatened to introduce their own amendment to the bill to counteract what they said were efforts to whitewash its image.

MPs including Alicia Kearns targeted the Confucius Institute, a worldwide education and cultural programme. The group, which has branches at UK universities including Edinburgh, Manchester and UCL, is funded by an organisation linked to the Chinese government.

Sweden ended its work in the Scandinavian country in May 2020. Months later, in August 2020, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo labelled the US operation 'an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SrfNo_0g97AVOE00
MPs including Alicia Kearns targeted the Confucius Institute, a worldwide education and cultural programme which has branches at UK universities including Edinburgh, Manchester and UCL. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Ry6_0g97AVOE00
 But Sweden ended its work in the Scandinavian country in May 2020 . Months later, in August 2020, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo labelled the US operation 'an entity advancing Beijing's global propaganda and malign influence campaign'.

On Friday, Ms Kearns warned that the Chinese government held too much sway over UK universities, adding that 'education is being weaponised by those against us'.

She said that Confucius Institutes - public language and cultural education programmes were 'undermining the integrity of the Mandarin education in our country'.

The proposed threshold for reporting is £75,000, and will exempt countries such as Japan and Australia, listed in the Academic Technology Approval Scheme, as well as countries in the European Union and Nato.

The Department for Education opened applications on Monday for its new director for freedom of speech and academic freedom on the board of the Office for Students.

The director will have the power to sanction universities over cases of no-platforming or unlawfully restricting free speech.

Higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan said: 'We are home to some of the best universities in the world and for decades students have travelled thousands of miles across the globe to study here because of our values of free speech and academic freedom.

'It is right that we are taking new action to protect our universities from undue foreign influences that work against British values - this is a Bill that the rest of the world will take note of.'

She added that she looked forward to working with the new director 'to tackle these important issues and ensure we remain one of the most academically free countries in the world'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXszL_0g97AVOE00
Higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan said: 'It is right that we are taking new action to protect our universities from undue foreign influences that work against British values - this is a Bill that the rest of the world will take note of.'

The Commons will also debate a further amendment to the Bill on Monday to make sure security costs for visiting speakers at universities are not passed on to student societies, to prevent 'no-platforming by the back door'.

The amendment says that security costs should be covered by the relevant body, rather than being passed on to societies or event organisers.

The Government said that this amendment followed cases where a student society at Bristol University had faced a £500 security charge from the student union to invite the Israeli ambassador to give a talk, while reportedly charging nothing for his Palestinian counterpart to speak.

The Union of Jewish Students has reported that some Jewish societies have been billed for security costs for a stall at student fairs.

Amendments will also set out that the legislation must include students' unions at individual colleges, known as junior or middle common rooms, for example those based within colleges at Oxford and Cambridge.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Donelan
Person
Mike Pompeo
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#University Of Cambridge#Uk#Communist#Chinese#Tory#The Confucius Institute#Ucl#Scandinavian#State
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Fifty experts from Syrian military who specialise in deadly barrel bombs that destroy anything within 800ft radius are drafted in to aid Russian forces in Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin has drafted in feared Syrian barrel bomb specialists to aid in Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine, according to reports. The bombs have been used to devastating effect in the 10-year Syrian civil war, with evidence suggesting that Bashar al-Assad's forces using them to kill thousands of civilians and destroy vast swathes of towns and cities.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin sends troops on HORRIFIC ‘hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials

VLADIMIR Putin has sent murderous Russian troops on missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. According to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

411K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy