ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules

By DANICA KIRKA and SYLVIA HUI
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FF4re_0g979h1o00
Britain Brexit FILE - Demonstrators protest outside Hillsborough Castle, ahead of a visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Hillsborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, May, 16, 2022. Britain’s government is expected to introduce legislation that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland amid opposition from lawmakers who believe the move violates international law. The legislation, expected Monday, June 13, 2022, would let the government bypass the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires the inspection of some goods shipped there from other parts of the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File) (Peter Morrison)

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland amid opposition from lawmakers who believe the move violates international law.

The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. That will override parts of the trade treaty that Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed with the European Union less than two years ago.

Britain's government maintains the bill is lawful, but the EU has threatened to retaliate, raising the possibility of a trade war between the two sides.

On Monday, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the bill “marks a particular low point in the U.K.'s approach to Brexit.” The Irish prime minister, Micheal Martin, said it was “very regrettable for a country like the U.K. to renege on an international treaty."

Brushing aside criticism, Johnson told reporters that the proposed change is “relatively simple to do."

“Frankly, it’s a relatively trivial set of adjustments in the grand scheme of things," he told LBC Radio.

He argued that his government's “higher and prior legal commitment” is to the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement and to preserve stability in Northern Ireland.

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a land border with an EU nation — have proved the thorniest issue in Britain’s divorce from the bloc, which became final at the end of 2020.

At the center of disputes is the Northern Ireland Protocol, which seeks to maintain peace between Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, part of the EU, after Brexit.

Britain and the EU agreed as part of their Brexit deal that the Irish land border would be kept free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Instead, to protect the EU’s single market, there are checks on some goods, such as meat and eggs, entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K.

But the arrangement has proved politically damaging for Johnson because it treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the United Kingdom, potentially weakening the province's historic links with Britain. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party has refused to return to the region's power-sharing government until the protocol is scrapped or substantially changed to address those concerns.

The bill to override that arrangement is expected to face opposition in Parliament, including from members of Johnson's Conservatives. Critics say unilaterally changing the protocol would be illegal and would damage Britain's standing with other countries because its part of a treaty considered binding under international law.

“Breaking international law to rip up the Prime Minister’s own treaty is damaging to everything the U.K. and Conservatives stand for,” opponents of the bill said in a note being circulated among Conservative lawmakers, according to the Financial Times.

Johnson's government insisted it has engaged the EU in negotiations and accused Brussels of being inflexible.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Monday that “unilateral action is damaging to mutual trust and a formula for uncertainty.”

___

Associated Press reporter Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Denmark votes to drop EU defence opt-out in 'historic' referendum

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9% of voters, sent "a very important signal"...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

10 nations reject China’s ‘security’ pact

During a summit in Fiji on Monday, Chinese negotiators failed to convince 10 Pacific island nations to join them on a mutual security and trade agreement that would’ve allowed China to establish a presence of security officers in their nations. The Beijing-proposed security and trade pact would bring Pacific...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Law#Uk#The European Union#Eu#Irish#Lbc Radio
US News and World Report

U.S. Rebuffs China by Calling Taiwan Strait an International Waterway

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday backed Taiwan's assertion that the strait separating the island from China is an international waterway, a further rebuff to Beijing's claim to exercise sovereignty over the strategic passage. The Taiwan Strait has been a frequent source of military tension since the defeated Republic...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Australia, New Zealand unite on China’s Pacific threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said Friday after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart that the two nations are in lockstep in their policies toward the Pacific islands, where China’s influence is growing. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern became the first foreign leader...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Defense One

In Asia, Defense Ministers Issue New Warnings to China

The distant Russia-Ukraine war has implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the international order, particularly in light of China’s recent provocative actions and statements about the future of Taiwan, said world leaders gathered at a major Asian security conference this weekend. The invasion has created concerns about issues from...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is illegal’: EU launches legal action against Boris Johnson for breaking international law

Britain’s government says it is “disappointed” that Brussels is taking legal action over plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.Ministers had set out to “unilaterally break international law,” European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said as he announced the move.It comes after Boris Johnson published a bill that would give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as giving themselves new powers over tax and state subsidies in the region without agreement from Brussels.Mr Johnson’s plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour shadow minister ‘hopes’ UK will re-join EU single market

A member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet told party was recorded telling supporters that she hopes the UK can re-join the EU single market and customs union.Shadow justice minister Anna McMorrin suggested a Labour government could renegotiate the existing Brexit deal, saying: “We certainly need to renegotiate the deal.”She also shared her desire to get Britain back in the EU single market. “I hope eventually that we will get back into the single market and customs union, and who knows then,” the frontbencher said.Stung by loss of support from Leave voters, Sir Keir has been careful to avoid...
ECONOMY
BBC

NI Protocol: Three-page certificate for GB lorries entering NI - EU

Goods lorries entering Northern Ireland (NI) from Great Britain would have to complete a three-page certificate under EU plans to simplify post-Brexit trading arrangements. Chilled meat consignments would need a separate three-page document. The European Commission published details earlier about the certificates initially proposed last year. The government said the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ethics adviser to scandal-hit UK leader Boris Johnson quits

The ethics advisor to scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson has quit, weeks after an investigator's report criticized the British leader for presiding over a culture of rule-breaking in government.Christopher Geidt stepped down late Wednesday with a terse statement saying “with regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.” Johnson’s office said it was surprised by the decision.Geidt had stayed in his job as Johnson was buffeted by allegations about his judgment and ethics culminating in the “partygate” scandal over parties in government buildings during Britain’s coronavirus lockdowns....
U.K.
Reuters

Ireland's Sinn Fein says UK is set to break international law

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain is set to break international law by bringing forward legislation to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland protocol that governs trade after Brexit, the president of Ireland's Sinn Fein party said on Sunday. Mary Lou McDonald said there were mechanisms to improve the application of...
EUROPE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy