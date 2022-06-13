Read full article on original website
2 arrested after pursuit in Hamilton County
GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Neb. mental health providers: Community clinic bill ‘transformational’
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s mental health providers are touting a “transformational” proposal to establish federally certified behavioral health clinics in communities across the state. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on Tuesday introduced a bill to aid the development of at least six such clinics in Omaha,...
Jon Pardi to headline Buffalo County Fair in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE – Jon Pardi will perform at the 2023 Buffalo County Fair on Saturday July 29th. The Buffalo County Fair, presented by Midway Auto Dealerships, will be held July 26-31, 2023. “We have an entertaining week planned for this year’s fair”, stated Manager Dave Roseberry. “Pardi is a...
