GRAND ISLAND, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

HAMILTON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO