Police: Puppy thrown from vehicle on Kansas highway
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty. Just after 6a.m. Sunday, police officers responded...northplattepost.com
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty. Just after 6a.m. Sunday, police officers responded...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0