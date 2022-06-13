ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

By Laura Bradshaw
 3 days ago
Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors...

Related
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Dads Want This for Father’s Day

Dad's big day is coming. Everyone's asking what I want for Father's Day. I almost never wear a tie; so that's out. I don't play golf often; so I don't need new golf balls. A survey by the website time2play.com found out what dads most want this June 19. And it's not golf balls or a tie.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MinnPost

Nearly 3,000 reports of missed trash or yard waste pickups in St. Paul in the first 10 days of June

Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune is reporting on a letter sent Friday by St. Paul Assistant City Attorney Ian Welsh regarding the nearly 3,000 reports of missed trash or yard waste pickups in the first 10 days of June. “We have thousands of St. Paul residents that are paying for a service that they’re not getting,” Mayor Melvin Carter said in an interview Monday. “Our work to both restore that service — so that we can rely on it moving forward — and to compensate the ratepayers … has to be a top priority for all.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KEYC

Heavy rainfall forces some Minnesota farmers to replant crops

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
WASECA, MN
Bring Me The News

'Jeopardy!' win streak ends for Minnesota meteorologist

Tuesday's broadcast of "Jeopardy!" concluded an impressive winning streak for Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service hub in Chanhassen, won all five games in a single day of filming, landing himself a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Ahasic held onto his champion...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, June 14

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 3,835 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,723. Through June 13, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (even from 403 on June 10). Of those hospitalized, 36 people are in intensive care (up from 23) and 367 are in non-ICU care (down from 380).
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Here Are The 8 Signs You’ve Been Out In The Heat To Long In Minnesota

Today is going to be one of those days where if you don't have someplace to go with air conditioning, you might want to take in a double feature at the local movie theater, or take some time off and hop in a lake. But if you don't have those options to cool off, and you've still got to get some work done outdoors, here are the 8 things you should be looking out for, to tell you that you've been doing too much in this heat and humidity.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Mosquitoes Return In Force To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback. “I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady. Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul. “[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a report of a group of riders that had run into trouble along a trail at Three Island County Park in Turtle River, Minnesota.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
