LAPD investigates fatal shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Man fatally shot in Downtown L.A.; Investigation underway 00:19

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The scene unfolded at around 12:15 a.m. on E. 14th Street and San Pedro Street, where authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived they found a man, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect only identified as a male Hispanic, around 25-years-old.

According to LAPD's Operations Center, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the suspect and the victim.

Comments / 1

 

CBS LA

CBS LA

