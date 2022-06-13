ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Is snoring ruining your life? These supplements developed by one of America's leading sleep experts can help you breathe better while sleeping so everyone gets more rest

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Snoring can negatively impact the whole family, waking up both the snorer and their immediate family and it can be a tricky thing to control.

If you've tried everything from nasal sprays to nasal dilators and still waking up frequently, then the answer might lie in the Rad Zzz sleep supplements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xk6bk_0g96zlF600

Rad Zzz is a sleep supplement made with all-natural ingredients that may help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer and reduce the incidence of sleep apnea – and snoring

Developed by a leading sleep specialist, there are hundreds of reviews on the Rad Health website from customers whose life has been transformed.

It's an affordable way to have more energy, stop stress eating due to tiredness and feel healthier.

The Rad Zzz daily tablets are developed by Dr Dar Radfar, who is a sleep specialist, dentist and Diplomat of American Sleep & Breathing Academy.

After wrapping his own car around a tree after suffering sleep problems of his own, Dr Radfar made it his mission to help American's sleep better and the Rad Zzz supplements are the results of years of research to find a blend that works.

The Rad Zzz formula consists of a power-blend of all natural ingredients that can help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, reduce sleep apnea and snoring and help you wake up feeling refreshed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfZgN_0g96zlF600
Sleep better naturally: The Rad Zzz capsules contain natural ingredients so you wake feeling refreshed

Hundreds of reviews on the Rad Health website say they've changed people's lives, with one happy user reporting: 'My fiancé has sleep apnea and was in a few sleep studies, but as we were waiting for his next appointment he started taking Rad Zzz at night and within just a few weeks we started to notice a difference.'

Another said this was the first product in years that's worked, writing: 'I have been suffering all my life with sleep deprivation. On top of that I have sleep apnea. I have been using different products over the years with no success. Either they’re not natural or they don’t work. This is the first product that I found that I could sleep all night without waking up. I just can’t believe it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0aqY_0g96zlF600
Top marks: Hundreds of reviewers say the Rad zzz supplements work where others have failed in helping them sleep better

One of the key ingredients is cysteine, which helps naturally expectorate mucous in your breathing passages. In clinical studies, it has been shown to help reduce sleep apnea and snoring.

And there's also L-theanine, an amino acid that naturally comes from green tea to promote a relaxed state of mind and help your body enter the first stage of sleep.

These work alongside melatonin that could help you fall asleep faster and valerian root, which is a herb that helps improve sleep, promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

Dr Radfar explains: 'It’s the team of ingredients together that creates the effects that help you breathe better while you’re sleeping.'

Head to the Rad Zzz website now and have a closer look to see if you think it could help you.

