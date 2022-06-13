Football chiefs reject a trial for temporary concussion substitutes despite calls from Alan Shearer, Chris Sutton and other ex-players to test out the new method... as the IFAB keeps its focus on 'removing any player with actual or possible concussion'

Football's lawmakers have decided against a trial of temporary concussion substitutes in the year ahead despite calls supporting such tests from former players, unions and medics.

An open letter to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) was co-signed by ex-players including Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton, along with the Professional Footballers' Association and top consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart, and urged the introduction of temporary concussion substitute trials, claiming the current guidelines failed to protect player safety.

The IFAB said it had reconsidered temporary substitutions at its annual general meeting in Doha on Monday but that its focus would be on existing trials of additional permanent concussion subs.

'Temporary concussion substitutes were reconsidered, but the members agreed that the trials should continue to focus on permanently removing any player with actual or possible concussion to ensure this player does not continue taking part in the match in question,' an IFAB press release stated.

'It was agreed that further education is needed to ensure the trial protocols are applied correctly.'

In December 2020 IFAB invited competitions to take part in a trial of permanent concussion substitutions, which the Premier League agreed to months later.

While it was viewed as a step forward in the sport's battle against neurogenerative disease, the option to temporarily replace players while they undergo a head injury assessment is still unavailable.

In the letter to the IFAB, Dawn Astle, daughter of former England international Jeff, who died in 2002 with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and co-founder of the Jeff Astle Foundation, said: 'Put simply, the current rules by IFAB are not working and players are being put at risk.

Ex-England international Jeff Astle died with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in 2002

'This is completely unacceptable. Too often we are seeing players assessed for a complex brain injury on the field of play, with the noise and intensity of a football stadium, and continuing the game only for them to be replaced later on. This demonstrates that the current guidelines are failing to prioritise player safety. Change is long overdue.'

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango added: 'When determining the laws of the game, player safety and welfare have to be the top priorities. Medical teams are being given an impossible task.

'As the representative voice of professional players in England, we have been clear that we want to see the immediate introduction of temporary concussion substitutes.'