Emotional Marcelo leaves Raul and Carlo Ancelotti in TEARS as he recounts 15 years at Real Madrid in his farewell ceremony, weeks after he was caught venting to team-mates about being forced out

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Marcelo bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Monday afternoon at a press conference to end 15 years of service for the club.

It had been known for some time that the Brazilian would be departing Madrid this summer, but Monday afternoon's press conference gave the great and the good the opportunity to come and formally say goodbye to Real Madrid's most successful ever player.

Speaking after president Florentino Perez had paid tribute to him, Marcelo, through tear-filled eyes, declared Real Madrid the 'greatest club in the world'. He won an incredible 25 trophies during his 15 years at the Bernabeu.

Marcelo cut an emotional figure as he formally bid farewell to Real Madrid after 15 years
The left back paid paid tribute to his wife Clarice and his two sons, who had watched their 'dad play for the greatest club in the world'
Raul was left with tear-filled eyes after Marcelo's touching tribute to him for the impact he left

'I played for the greatest club in the world,' he said.

He added: 'I want to thank my wife Clarice, I wouldn't be the man I am without her. And my sons who watched their dad play for the greatest club in the world.'

When Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid, club legend Raul was in the autumn of his career but still appeared to leave a significant mark on the young Brazilian.

He paid tribute to the legendary forward, saying: 'Thank you Raul for being a captain and an example for me. I have never said it but you have been my role model. Thank you.'

Raul was pictured in the crowd watching on as he cut an emotional figure while Marcelo spoke the kind and touching words about him.

Marcelo lifted his fifth Champions League trophy after victory over Liverpool in Paris in May
The Brazilian leaves Madrid as the most decorated player in its history - having won 25 titles

Marcelo's 25 honours

The Brazilian departs the club as their most successful ever player, here is a breakdown of all of his 25 honours

La Liga: 2006–07, 2007–08, 2011–12, 2016–17, 2019–20, 2021–22

Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14

Supercopa de Espana: 2008, 2012, 2017, 2019–20, 2021–22

UEFA Champions League: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2021–22

UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

As the room began to grow more and more emotional, Marcelo, who last month lifted the club's 14th Champions League crown, said that this was not 'goodbye' as he did not feel like he was leaving Real Madrid.

'This is not a goodbye because I feel I'm not leaving Real Madrid,' he said.

Such words did not seek to lessen the emotion felt around the room, with Carlo Ancelotti another spotted tearing up.

Prior to Marcelo's speech, Perez had hailed the player as one of the club's great legends.

He said: 'Today we say thank you to our great captain, one of our biggest legends. The player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid. Marcelo.

'Dear Marcelo, you are one of the greatest left-back of the history of Real Madrid and of football. Dear Marcelo, you have fulfilled all the dreams you had when you arrived at only 18 years old.'

He added: 'Twenty five titles, 564 games and 38 goals. You are one of the greatest. Real Madrid will always be your home.

'Thank you for everything you've done. Dear Marcelo, our fans will always keep you inside their hearts. We are proud.'

Carlo Ancelotti, who managed Marcelo over two spells at the club, also cut an emotional figure

Despite the touching scenes in Madrid on Monday afternoon, Marcelo's departure from the club had been anything but smooth in the months prior.

Footage emerged last month showing Marcelo expressing his frustration at his impending departure to team-mate Lucas Vazquez after being taken off against Real Betis.

In footage shared on social media, Marcelo can be seen telling his team-mate: 'The club is not going to renew me.

'I have been a f****** example!'

'It's just amazing,' the Spain international replied. 'We're not... we're not aware. But the moment (of farewell) is not easy.'

After the game, Marcelo appeared to confirm that it was indeed Real Madrid's decision for him to leave the club this summer by admitting that he would like to continue at the club for the remainder of his life.

'I want to stay and continue here all my life,' he said. 'Hopefully my story with Real Madrid doesn't end here.'

Marcelo had complained to Lucas Vazquez (centre) over how his departure had been handled 

Daily Mail

