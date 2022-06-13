ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

Arrest after woman said she was tortured at California home

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torture after a woman told authorities she escaped his Southern California home where she was held against her will for months, sheriff's officials said.

The woman contacted deputies last Thursday and said she had managed to escape just minutes earlier from the residence in Chino Hills, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The woman told investigators she had been tortured, physically assaulted and raped, sheriff's officials said.

“The victim had visible injuries consistent with the allegations made,” the department statement said.

A search warrant was served at the home and evidence was recovered, but the suspect had fled.

He was located Saturday morning at a home in Placentia, in neighboring Orange County, and surrendered after a brief standoff with SWAT officers, according to officials.

The man could face multiple charges including kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff's statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

