ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

VIDEO: Watch wild celebrations as Palermo promoted back to Serie B as fans party in streets with explosion of fireworks

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ITALIAN side Palermo celebrated promotion back to Serie B in spectacular fashion.

Palmero ran out as winners of the two-legged play-off final against Padova for promotion to Italy's second division, sparking wild celebrations which included fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhLaS_0g96vTsO00
Palermo fans celebrate their promotion Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuxea_0g96vTsO00
Flares were set off during the celebrations Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmVgf_0g96vTsO00
Palermo came third the in league but won the play-off final 2-0 over two legs Credit: EPA

The Sicily-based club have faced a tough few years which has seen them drop all the way down into Serie D, mainly due to financial reasons.

Since the clubs relegation from Serie A in 2017 the ownership has changed hands on multiple occasions - including its sale for just £8.75 in 2018 to a 'London-based' company.

The club has seen sanctions and point deductions from the Italian FA and were nearly relegated from Serie B due to financial irregularities in 2019.

However, the club's dire situation came to a head when they submitted an invalid insurance policy for the 2019/20 Serie B season, forcing the Italian FA to exclude them from all professional leagues.

A month later the club were readmitted as a phoenix club into Serie D, and they won promotion to Serie C in their first season.

Back-to-back promotions were not to be though as they lost in the play-offs in first season in Serie C.

However, this season the club won promotion back to Serie B, which sparked the jubilant celebrations.

The Eagles beat Padova 1-0 in both games of their Serie C play-off final against them.

The club's trophy haul consists of five Serie B titles and a single Serie C title.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

They have typically been a club who sit in the bottom half of the Serie A or top of the Serie B.

Their last Serie A stint saw them stay for just three seasons, while the one before saw them enjoy a nine-year stay in Italy's top flight.

The club have previously seen players such as former Manchester United star Edinson Cavani and Tottenham-linked Paulo Dybala play for them.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie D#Serie A#Manchester United#Soccer#Sports#Italian#Tancredi#Phoenix Club#Serie C
The US Sun

Harmony Montgomery update: Shocking new details about dad Adam’s arrest in home at center of hunt for missing girl, 8

A FATHER was arrested for stalking his wife in the same house where 15 months later officers would center the search for his missing eight-year-old daughter. Law enforcement wheeled a refrigerator in and out of Adam Montgomery's former home on Tuesday, along with other potential pieces of evidence, as the futile, months-long search for Harmony continued.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
500K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy