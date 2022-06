SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were critically injured late Saturday after their stalled vehicle was hit on I-215. About 10:04 p.m., a vehicle was stalled and blocking the center lane of I-215 westbound near 1500 West, the Utah Highway Patrol said. Three passengers and one driver were inside the vehicle. Two of them exited and ran to the roadside for safety "as the driver of the stalled vehicle leaned out of the driver side window to warn traffic with his cellphone light."

