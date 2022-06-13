ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after he was found on fire in west London park as police launch probe

A man has died after he was found on fire in a west London park as police launched an urgent investigation.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Belvue Park, Northolt, in the early hours of the morning to reports from the public that a body was on fire.

Met Police confirmed the tragedy this morning - and said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Belvue Park (pictured) Northolt, in the early hours of the morning to reports from the public that a body was on fire
Forensic officers on the scene this morning. Met Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained

There have been no arrests but enquiries are still ongoing as police try to identify the deceased and contact their next of kin.

The force said: 'Police were called at 4.37am on Monday, June 13 by the London Fire Brigade to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a body found on fire.

'Officers are working to identify the deceased, at this stage believed to be a male, and inform next of kin.

'The death is currently being treated as unexplained. There have been no arrests. A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing, led by the West Area Command Unit.'

There have been no arrests but enquiries are still ongoing as police try to identify the deceased and contact their next of kin. Pictured: Forensic officers at the scene today
A body was found on fire just after 4.30am this morning in Belvue Park, Northolt (stock image) Police are continuing their enquiries and are currently treating the death as unexplained 

London Fire Brigade said in a statement: 'Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a park on Rowdell Road in Northolt.

'Sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

'The Brigade was called at 0419 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0456. One fire engine from Northolt Fire Station attended the scene.

'The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.'

