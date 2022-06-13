What is the Penn State plan for Abdul Carter to start his Lions career?

Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz.

Penn State football coach James Franklin stopped his first media availability of June twice back on Wednesday. The reason was a simple one: He thought the reporters on hand would all swing their cameras to catch a glimpse of the newest Nittany Lion.

Franklin chuckled as he shared that former four-star linebacker Abdul Carter had caught his eye walking between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall. It wasn’t by accident: The Glensdale, Pa., La Salle College prospect certainly looks the part of an immediate impact contributor.

Carter stands 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. Penn State coaches said when he signed that they expected him to be able to play as a freshman. And, at least via the eye test, physical stature won’t be a reason if he doesn’t end up seeing the field. But, the Lions still have much to learn about where he is and what he can be, too.

“[Wednesday was] his first day,” Franklin said. “So he just cleared the physicals and we can’t do anything until all those things have happened. So he just cleared today.”

“It’s too early for me to say [what to expect] but obviously, looks great, super mature. We’re excited about working with him.”

What happens over the weeks ahead will determine what happens with Carter two months from now.

Where will Abdul Carter start his Penn State career?

There are two schools of thought when it comes to which spot Carter will play to start his Penn State career. While middle linebacker once seemed like a logical first choice, the Lions’ existing competition there between Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon could give Penn State the choice of moving him outside initially.

“We feel pretty good about Kobe and Elsdon at MIKE linebacker,” Franklin said. “I think it’s created some flexibility with [Carter] to either leave him at MIKE, or do we put him at the boundary ‘backer and see if he can get the factor in there?”

From this vantage point, the most likely path would see Carter start outside while also receiving some crosstraining reps inside during Penn State fall camp. His abilities are one reason why, but the salient point Franklin made next is the other, and more important, one.

“Obviously, it’s hard to play MIKE linebacker as a true freshman,” Franklin said. “It’s a lot on that guy’s plate, being the quarterback of the defense. So we’ll balance those things out, but physically, I think he has a long-term future [at MIKE linebacker.”

Whatever Penn State decides, it is certainly a good problem to have. It’s also one Carter’s talents will help solve as soon as he begins working on the field with defensive coordinator and position coach Manny Diaz.

“He is a big physical kid,” Diaz said during spring practice. “Big, physical kids usually do well in the middle of your defense, so probably start off at a middle linebacker type spot. We’re going to do everything we can to push those guys to be ready to play.

“Now, if they’re not ready, we won’t put them in before they’re ready. But, I think all the young guys we have coming in, we’re going to try to push them, get them to where they can function, where they’re here in August camp and not thinking too much. But we want to see if they can help us.”