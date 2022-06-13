ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

What is the Penn State plan for Abdul Carter to start his Lions career?

By Greg Pickel about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SsYU_0g96h7iT00
Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz.

Penn State football coach James Franklin stopped his first media availability of June twice back on Wednesday. The reason was a simple one: He thought the reporters on hand would all swing their cameras to catch a glimpse of the newest Nittany Lion.

Franklin chuckled as he shared that former four-star linebacker Abdul Carter had caught his eye walking between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall. It wasn’t by accident: The Glensdale, Pa., La Salle College prospect certainly looks the part of an immediate impact contributor.

Carter stands 6-foot-3, 235 pounds. Penn State coaches said when he signed that they expected him to be able to play as a freshman. And, at least via the eye test, physical stature won’t be a reason if he doesn’t end up seeing the field. But, the Lions still have much to learn about where he is and what he can be, too.

“[Wednesday was] his first day,” Franklin said. “So he just cleared the physicals and we can’t do anything until all those things have happened. So he just cleared today.”

“It’s too early for me to say [what to expect] but obviously, looks great, super mature. We’re excited about working with him.”

What happens over the weeks ahead will determine what happens with Carter two months from now.

Where will Abdul Carter start his Penn State career?

There are two schools of thought when it comes to which spot Carter will play to start his Penn State career. While middle linebacker once seemed like a logical first choice, the Lions’ existing competition there between Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon could give Penn State the choice of moving him outside initially.

“We feel pretty good about Kobe and Elsdon at MIKE linebacker,” Franklin said. “I think it’s created some flexibility with [Carter] to either leave him at MIKE, or do we put him at the boundary ‘backer and see if he can get the factor in there?”

From this vantage point, the most likely path would see Carter start outside while also receiving some crosstraining reps inside during Penn State fall camp. His abilities are one reason why, but the salient point Franklin made next is the other, and more important, one.

“Obviously, it’s hard to play MIKE linebacker as a true freshman,” Franklin said. “It’s a lot on that guy’s plate, being the quarterback of the defense. So we’ll balance those things out, but physically, I think he has a long-term future [at MIKE linebacker.”

Whatever Penn State decides, it is certainly a good problem to have. It’s also one Carter’s talents will help solve as soon as he begins working on the field with defensive coordinator and position coach Manny Diaz.

“He is a big physical kid,” Diaz said during spring practice. “Big, physical kids usually do well in the middle of your defense, so probably start off at a middle linebacker type spot. We’re going to do everything we can to push those guys to be ready to play.

“Now, if they’re not ready, we won’t put them in before they’re ready. But, I think all the young guys we have coming in, we’re going to try to push them, get them to where they can function, where they’re here in August camp and not thinking too much. But we want to see if they can help us.”

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Coach Franklin was Jumping up and down’: Yazeed Haynes Talks Penn State Commitment

Yazeed Haynes has been rooting for Penn State since he started watching college football. But becoming a Nittany Lion wasn’t always the plan. By the end of his junior year, Haynes, a four-star recruit from North Penn High School in Landsdale, Pennsylvania, had become one of Pennsylvania’s top high school players, and he committed to Rutgers, another Big Ten school, March 24.
PENN, PA
WTAJ

Five area schools to play for state championships starting Thursday

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting Thursday, five area teams will play for state baseball and softball championships at Penn State’s Medlar, and Beard Fields. The games schedules are laid out below and showcase Central, Dubois Central Catholic and Everett baseball teams, as well as Clearfield and Dubois Central Catholic softball teams. The games will broadcast […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Raising Canes opens in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new fast food chain restaurant came to the area Tuesday. Raising canes, a Louisiana-based company will be opening its second Pennsylvania location in State College. The restaurant focuses on their “one love” which they say is quality chicken finger meals that are made from scratch, and that includes their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
WTAJ

Mustang stolen from dealership in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft from Stocker Chevrolet. During the night of June 9, a 2014 Ford Mustang GT was stolen from the business, according to police. The Mustang is equipped with a very distinguishable exhaust system, turbocharged engine, and other aftermarket parts. State College […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Leap The Dips, world’s oldest roller coaster

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roller coaster enthusiasts from around the world have come to Central Pennsylvania to see and experience the oldest coaster on earth, Leap The Dips located inside Lakemont Park in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The one-of-a-kind coaster was built in 1902 by the Federal Construction Company and designed by E. Joy Morris. Leap The […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Skateboarder flown to hospital after State College crash

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A skateboarder was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in State College, according to Ferguson Township Police. At 6:17 a.m. police received a report of an accident between a car and a 41-year old State College man on a skateboard. After arriving, police determined that a 2015 Subaru […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Penn State Football#American Football#College Football#La Salle College
WTAJ

Oz makes multiple stops at Central PA businesses

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made multiple stops in the Central PA region including popular Altoona diner Tom and Joe’s and Johnstown grocery store Market Basket. Oz visited the stops Wednesday to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bicyclist dies after being hit by teen driver in State College

‘STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bicyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a teen driver in State College, police report. The bicyclist, identified as 36-year-old Juan Sajbin Osorio, of State College, was reportedly riding in the pedestrian/bike path at Edgewood Circle on Thursday, June 9 at around 7:54 p.m. Police said […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

‘Shop and Sip’ coming to Huntingdon County distillery

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks are invited to participate in the “Shop and Sip” happening this Saturday in Huntingdon County. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Defiant Distillery’s tasting room, folks can sip on a cocktail while choosing from six different businesses to shop from. Event organizer Toni Hetrick said that at the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

County GOP censures Pa. lawmaker; to him it means as much as ‘a cloudy day’

A state senator has been censured by one of his local Republican committees for supporting opponents of candidates that the committee endorsed for two legislative seats. These actions by Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland/York counties, not only “undermine what our committee does but it encourages others to do the same in future elections,” Cumberland County GOP Chairman Louis Capozzi said in a letter informing Regan of the committee’s censure vote.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Delivery driver led police to large marijuana stash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concerned DoorDash driver sparked an investigation into a couple once police discovered there was a large supply of marijuana with a 2-year-old living in the home. On May 24, a DoorDash driver told Upper Yoder Township police that they went to deliver food to a home in the Camoset […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy