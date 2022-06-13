SMU lands commitment from Franklin athlete Bryson Washington

New SMU commit Bryson Washington. (On3)

2023 Franklin (Tex.) linebacker Bryson Washington committed to SMU on Sunday, he announced after his official visit to the Hilltop.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God, my family and friends that’s been with me since day one! I also want to thank the city of Franklin and all of Franklin High’s coaching staff for developing me into the athlete and young man I have become! This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life…

“Since I was a kiddo, I’ve wanted to follow my father’s dream, although I never got to speak to my pops over these past years he still found a way to instill the football life into his seed. Over time his dream has become mine and I honestly can’t imagine life without this sport. With all this being said I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University! I’m coming back home.”

Defensive coordinator Scott Symons helped key his commitment as the Mustangs want him to play linebacker.

“I’m excited about it because Dallas is my hometown,” Washington told On The Pony Express. “They said their looking for a linebacker and my class and they said I fit the description of their type. I talked with coach Symons and he told me about the linebacker situation. He is a cool guy and he sounds like he means business.”

SMU lands a state champion in Bryson Washington

On3 ranks Washington as the highest ranked commit in SMU’s class, coming in as the No. 27 overall athlete in the country and No. 106 prospect in Texas. Boston College was expected to host him next weekend. He also held offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and others.

On defense in 2021, Washington notched 119 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, an interception and two touchdowns. Offensively, he toted the ball 111 times for 1,376 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding five receptions for 212 receiving yards and four scores. He was named the district MVP en route to a state championship.

The Mustangs have eight other commitments in the class of 2023. Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy wide receiver Jaxson Lavender started things off before Frisco (Tex.) linebacker Brandon Miyazono and Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff wide receiver Randy Reece jumped on board. In May, offensive lineman Narado Stoker and athlete Abdul Muhammad joined Reece as SOC teammates committed to SMU.

2023 McKinney (Tex.) quarterback Keldric Luster committed to SMU, he announced last month. Shortly after, Houston (Tex.) Jersey Village offensive lineman Reagan Gill and Seminole (Tex.) offensive lineman Rikter Connally committed.

