Four Notre Dame players make Lindy's Sports preseason All-America teams

Michael Mayer broke Notre Dame's single-season touchdown record by a tight end in 2021 (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

The most charitable outcome for Notre Dame football on preseason All-America teams is likely to be a selector that includes four Irish players. Count Lindy’s Sports as part of that group.

The outlet named a quartet of Notre Dame players a first- or second-team All-American in its 2022 football preview magazine, which came out in early June.

Tight end Michael Mayer and safety Brandon Joseph were first-team selections, while center Jarrett Patterson and defensive end Isaiah Foskey were second-teamers. Notre Dame’s four selections across the two All-America teams were tied for the second-most by any school, behind Alabama’s six. Georgia also had four.

Mayer heads into his junior season as a projected first-round pick and has appeared as a top-10 prospect in early draft rankings. His 71 catches last season led all Power Five tight ends. He added 840 yards and seven touchdowns. He was an Associated Press third-team All-American and the only one of Lindy’s Sports’ four Irish preseason picks to earn postseason recognition last year by one of the five NCAA-recognized outlets.

Only four returning FBS players had more sacks in 2021 than Foskey. His 11.0 quarterback takedowns tied for 10th nationally and were third-most by a Notre Dame player in a single season. He was a projected Day 2 NFL Draft pick this spring, but turned down the pros for one more year in college. Early mock drafts have him going in the first round.

Joseph was a consensus All-American in 2020 at Northwestern. That season, he had six interceptions in nine games and allowed catches on just 33.3 percent of passes thrown his way. He made 80 tackles and snagged three interceptions last season and transferred to Notre Dame in January.

Joseph was a projected first-round pick in the earliest 2022 mock drafts, but his step back from an elite college safety hurt his stock and led him to a new school. He has appeared in the first round of some mocks this spring.

Patterson has started 34 games at center since 2019 and has not allowed a sack in 1,306 career pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. His 85.4 pass blocking grade was the highest among FBS centers who played at least 500 snaps in pass protection.