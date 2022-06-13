ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Cameron Jordan impressed by Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Flipping through the channels over the weekend, New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan saw something that caught his eye. While watching a replay of the Alabama A-Day spring game, Jordan tweeted praise for Crimson Tide sophomore Dallas Turner.

Turner was one of the best true freshmen edge rushers in the country last season, posting 8.5 sacks with 30 total tackles.

“Turned on spring ball @AlabamaFTBL the edge, I think Dallas Turner,” Jordan tweeted. “He got some go huh.”

During A-Day, the young outside linebacker had three solo tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss. The Crimson Tide offensive line had no answer for him and Will Anderson, with the two doing everything with relative ease.

Will Anderson, a top candidate for the 2022 Heisman Trophy this preseason, sees a lot of himself in Turner. He put the SEC on notice this spring.

“Most definitely,” Anderson when asked if he sees similarities in the way he progressed with how Turner has grown. “Me and Dallas had so many bets, and he broke all my records. So going into this year, I think he’s been very humble. He’s still learning. He hasn’t been comfortable with anything. He’s still looking for that next step to help him get better and reach his ultimate goal just to be better.”

Turner came to Alabama as a five-star plus+ prospect, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. Hailing from St. Thomas Aquinas, he was the No. 8 prospect in the nation and No. 2 among edge rushers behind Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer.

In the Crimson Tide’s national championship loss to Georgia, Dallas Turner had four tackles and two sacks. It was one of his best performances of the season, along with a five tackle, two sack game versus LSU.

