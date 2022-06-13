ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: 82 Days

By Wes Blankenship about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GpWO_0g96fotP00
COLUMBIA, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Fred Gibson #82 of the Georgia Bulldogs puts his pads back in his jersey during a hard fought game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on September 11, 2004 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Fred Gibson is the first Georgia Bulldogs star that comes to mind for me when I think about the number ’82.’ Clemson fans would very much like to forget about him.

But Gibson didn’t just terrorize Clemson. He racked up enough receptions and yards from 2001-04 to become the second-leading receiver in Georgia football history. His 2,884 yards still beats out A.J. Green‘s 2,619.

Only Terrence Edwards finished with more from 1999-2002 (3,093).

Edwards (30), Green (23) and Tavarres King (21) do have Gibson (20 – tied with Chris Conley) beat in the touchdown department.

But none of those guys caught a ball on his Whatchamacallit to help Georgia beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa

The late Pat Dye questioned whether or not Georgia was ‘Man Enough’ to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2002.

David Greene lofted up a lefty bomb toward the Alabama pylon to let Fred Gibson prove the Dawgs had all the manpower they needed to beat the Tide.

Georgia went on to break its 20-year SEC Championship drought after their prove-it game, and an underrated call from Larry Munson.

Clemson still has nightmares about the Ware County phantom

I just made that nickname up. Check out Gibson’s high school tape though. I think it could’ve stuck.

It all began with Gibson’s kickoff return for a touchdown in the Georgia Bulldogs’ season-opening 31-28 win over Clemson in 2002.

Clemson had an illegal procedure penalty on its original kick, and Gibson made the Tigers pay on the re-kick.

“I have never had that many breakdowns in all my years of coaching. If I had a special teams coach, this would have been his last game,” former head coach Tommy Bowden said.

Then in the ACC’s Death Valley in 2003, Gibson made Clemson pay on defense. The only thing close about this game was Clemson, South Carolina’s proximity to the sun.

Georgia won 30-0 in a southern scorcher. Gibson had four catches for 104 yards and this 56-yard burner:

Recent Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff Stories

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Reacts To Deion Sanders Offer

Jackson State is going after another big-time recruit for next year's recruiting class. Five-star running back Rueben Owens got an offer from Deion Sanders at Jackson State and he's excited about it, based on his latest tweet. "I greatly appreciate @DeionSanders and his staff for believing in my talent enough...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule

Alabama fans are furious after taking a look at Ohio State's football schedule this upcoming season. One Crimson Tide fan in particular outlined the vast differences between Alabama's and Ohio State's schedules this upcoming season on a message board. Here's what that fan has to say:. "I see Ohio State...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names The 1 'Closest' Head Coach To Nick Saban

Paul Finebaum will not entertain another coach in college football being better than Nick Saban. Frankly, nobody should, considering how successful he's been. The spot behind Saban has been widely debated during the offseason and Finebaum has again doubled-down on Kirby Smart deserving to be in that spot. "A lot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

ESPN's Paul Finebaum Blasts College Baseball Head Coach

Notre Dame stunned the college baseball world by eliminating top-ranked Tennessee from the NCAA tournament on Sunday. The Volunteers, who entered the super regionals with just seven losses all season, suffered a 7-3 defeat in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Tennessee finished 57-9 without a ticket to the College Baseball World Series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
HBCU Gameday

Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee

Former NC A&T head track & field coach Duane Ross debuted Monday at Tennessee and hinted that his son, three-time NCAA 400 meter champion and Olympic 4x400 meter relay gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr., will join him. The post Duane Ross introduced, drops bomb at Tennessee appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dye
Person
Larry Munson
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Chris Conley
Person
Terrence Edwards
The Spun

Joel Klatt Releases His College Football Preseason Top 5

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt unveiled his preseason college football top five on Tuesday afternoon. Not surprisingly, Klatt has Alabama atop his personal poll. Ohio State is next, with defending national champion Georgia coming in third. Those seem to be popular picks for the first three teams on various preseason...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jacksonville Jaguars Have Signed Free Agent Linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Wyatt Ray on Tuesday and placed Jordan Smith on the injured reserve. Ray recorded 15 tackles in as many games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who decided not to tender the 25-year-old last month. He's tallied two sacks and one forced fumble in his NFL career.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Dawgs#Sec Championship#The Georgia Bulldogs#Career Receiving Leaders
On3.com

3-star IOL Austin Ramsey commits to KENTUCKY

Austin Ramsey’s official visit to Kentucky over the weekend must have gone quite well. The 6-foot-3, 365-pound interior offensive lineman from the class of 2023 announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Monday afternoon. Ramsey is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 671 overall recruit in the country,...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

ESPN announces cross-conference matchups set for 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The full lineup for the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge will feature several familiar rivalries along with two future SEC conference matchups with the flip of Oklahoma and Texas on the horizon. According to ESPN PR, the two conferences have finalized the cross-conference matchups while will break up the conference schedule on January 28, 2023, with games spread across multiple networks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
On3.com

Clemson officially hires Erik Bakich as head baseball coach

CLEMSON — It’s now official — Erik Bakich is the new head baseball coach at Clemson. Bakich had his contract approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee Thursday morning. He will be introduced at a press conference Thursday afternoon. We first reported that Bakich would...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy