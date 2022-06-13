ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

BIZ BYTES: CertaSite acquires Heartland Fire & Security

qctoday.com
 5 days ago

CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced recently that it had acquired Heartland Fire & Security, a full-service fire protection and security business in Davenport. The acquisition is CertaSite’s second...

qctoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
qctoday.com

Moline considering monthly utility billing, says that makes it 'easier to budget for'

Moline City Council is considering implementing monthly rather than quarterly utility billing for water, sewer, stormwater, garbage and recycling services. A complete cost and cost-benefit analysis needs to be conducted prior to moving forward. The analysis would determine the costs with staffing requirements, purchasing and implementing new billing software, purchasing new metering equipment for residential and commercial properties, and increased billing costs for printing monthly statements, postage and increased lock-box fees for additional processing.
MOLINE, IL
qctoday.com

Letter: Vote Johnson

As a senior citizen in Rock Island County, I am happy to be able to vote for Gregg Johnson for my state representative. Gregg has always served the community and his commitment to seniors is second to none. While his opponent, Jeff Deppe, voted to sell Hope Creek for pennies on the dollar, Gregg was fighting tirelessly to save this important county-owned entity. Unfortunately, the sale proceeded, which simultaneously leveled the union members who worked there, as well as pulled the rug from underneath some of our most vulnerable citizens. That was a sad day for our community and we lost such a precious resource. Please join me in voting for a candidate who would have never made such a disastrous decision for our seniors. Vote Gregg Johnson on June 28.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
State
Kentucky State
Davenport, IA
Business
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Community Policy