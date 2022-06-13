Newsstand: Notre Dame makes Men's College World Series, will play Texas in Game 1

Notre Dame outfielder Jack Zyska celebrates after winning Game 3 of the NCAA Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire)

Few people gave them a chance, but the Irish didn’t listen to the outside noise. This weekend, an unseeded Notre Dame baseball team went into Knoxville, Tenn. to knock of No. 1 Tennessee and earn a trip to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2002. The Irish clinched the berth with a 7-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

You can find a full game recap here.

The event in Omaha, Neb., kicks off on Friday with a four-team, double-elimination round of baseball. Notre Dame’s pool includes Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Irish will face the Longhorns on Friday, while the Sooners and the Aggies will square off.

Tweets of the weekend

Irish head coach Link Jarrett has orchestrated a massive program turnaround for Notre Dame baseball over his three years in South Bend. Unfortunately for the Irish, that means he is a hot commodity on the coaching market.

Two of Notre Dame’s three commits in the class of 2024 were on campus this weekend: quarterback CJ Carr (left) and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. Both four-star prospects hail from Michigan.

Quote of the weekend

“There’s no team I’ve ever coached that’s more built for this moment than these guys. The versatility of the team, the unselfishness of the pitching staff, the way they engage in anything they feel like might need to be done to win a game — never seen anything like it.”

— Jarrett on his 2022 baseball team

