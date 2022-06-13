ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

BIZ BYTES: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star announce implementation of mobile ordering services

 5 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip — which operates in Iowa as Kwik Star — has announced the full implementation of its carryout, curbside pickup and delivery services through the Kwik Rewards mobile app. These services will be available at all Kwik Trip...

Two Iowans win big in recent lotteries

Jean Miller of Davenport and Rryan Claussen of Eldridge took home $50,000 and $100,000 respectively in lottery prizes this week. Miller purchased her ticket at a Davenport Kwik Star for $5. Claiming the fifth top prize of $50,000 in the “Power Shot” scratch game, Miller was presented her winnings on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.
DAVENPORT, IA
Letter: Vote Johnson

I’m proud to endorse Gregg Johnson for the Illinois 72nd House District. Gregg has lived a life guided by the values of our community. Hard work, family, and being a forceful advocate for the needs of working families, seniors, and veterans. I’ve known Gregg for many years. I’ve seen him on the front lines of many public policy campaigns, including the campaign to save Hope Creek, the UAW strike line, pickets outside of numerous workplaces where employers violated workers’ rights, and right there-front and center-in the advocacy and public action to protect public water systems, and a woman's right to choose. Gregg is uniquely qualified for the job as our state representative. Few enter politics with as much experience with and understanding of the Illinois legislative process as Gregg does.
ILLINOIS STATE

