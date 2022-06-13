BIZ BYTES: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star announce implementation of mobile ordering services

I’m proud to endorse Gregg Johnson for the Illinois 72nd House District. Gregg has lived a life guided by the values of our community. Hard work, family, and being a forceful advocate for the needs of working families, seniors, and veterans. I’ve known Gregg for many years. I’ve seen him on the front lines of many public policy campaigns, including the campaign to save Hope Creek, the UAW strike line, pickets outside of numerous workplaces where employers violated workers’ rights, and right there-front and center-in the advocacy and public action to protect public water systems, and a woman's right to choose. Gregg is uniquely qualified for the job as our state representative. Few enter politics with as much experience with and understanding of the Illinois legislative process as Gregg does.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO