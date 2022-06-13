6/13/2022: Nice couple of days….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth



high pressure is building on…. but its the upper-levels that’ll assist in steering a strengthening t-storm complex to our west…. down into the mid-Atlantic…. which means we get to enjoy sunshine on both Tuesday & Wednesday….





Surface Analysis – as of 437pm Monday

So, the Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Tuesday…. another delightful day….



Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at 7am (left) and at 5pm (right)

forecast high temperatures will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Capital Region (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)



Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another pleasant day for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast highs once again will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….





Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Wednesday at 7am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Wednesday (right)

