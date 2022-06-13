ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6/13/2022: Nice couple of days….

By Steve Caporizzo, Robert Lindenmuth, Tim Drawbridge
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0g96aCiy00

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth

high pressure is building on…. but its the upper-levels that’ll assist in steering a strengthening t-storm complex to our west…. down into the mid-Atlantic…. which means we get to enjoy sunshine on both Tuesday & Wednesday….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6mAH_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwGU9_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M35hI_0g96aCiy00
Surface Analysis – as of 437pm Monday
5 things to know this Monday, June 13

So, the Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Tuesday…. another delightful day….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ohh3E_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4VEh_0g96aCiy00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Tuesday at 7am (left) and at 5pm (right)

forecast high temperatures will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZv9c_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIdyO_0g96aCiy00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Capital Region (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vpCA_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FaUy_0g96aCiy00
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Tuesday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

Another pleasant day for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast highs once again will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1Ftv_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pR8ni_0g96aCiy00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NBnH_0g96aCiy00
Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Wednesday at 7am (left), at 5pm (center), and Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Wednesday (right)
