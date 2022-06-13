6/13/2022: Nice couple of days….
high pressure is building on…. but its the upper-levels that’ll assist in steering a strengthening t-storm complex to our west…. down into the mid-Atlantic…. which means we get to enjoy sunshine on both Tuesday & Wednesday….
So, the Futurecast shows partly sunny skies for Tuesday…. another delightful day….
forecast high temperatures will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….
Another pleasant day for Wednesday…. partly sunny…. forecast highs once again will be in the mid & upper 70s into the lower 80s….
