Grafton, MA

Eat your veggies: Grafton Farmer’s Market returns on Wednesday

By lordpaluzzi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grafton Farmers Market opens for its 14th season Wednesday at the Grafton Municipal Center, featuring local vendors ranging from farmers to bakers to home goods. The season runs through the...

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

District Wood Fired Kitchen opens, providing family-friendly atmosphere

WORCESTER — A Canal District tavern has turned into a warm, family-friendly eatery with a wood-fired twist. The District Wood Fired Kitchen is located at 90 Harding St., formerly occupied by the Compass Tavern, a nightclub-style bar, which closed in mid-February and was purchased by Chris Besaw and Cliff Rucker, the managing partners of the restaurant and Off The Rails on Commercial Street.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

After great start to 2022, Foppema's Farm is ready for potential drought conditions

WORCESTER, Mass. - Mother Nature has been good to Foppema’s Farm in Northbridge so far. Owner Ken Foppema says the growing season has been almost perfect. But, the area’s weather pattern may be ready to rain on the parade. Rain would actually be a good thing, because the USDA says most of Central Massachusetts is “abnormally dry”or in moderate drought conditions right now.
NORTHBRIDGE, MA
digboston.com

Dig This: The Return Of the Boston Seafood Festival

The event supports the “preservation of our seafood and maritime heritage as essential to our common health/wealth”. Big news for seafood fanatics near and far. Drumroll please …. After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Seafood Festival will the return on Sunday, August 7 to the Boston Fish Pier in...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Tatte Bakery & Cafe to open June 15th in Wellesley—we got a sneak peek

Tatte Bakery & Cafe in Wellesley’s Linden Square will officially open on Wednesday, June 15, at 7am, bringing a little bit of Paris to the former CPK space. We scored a special “friends & family” invitation a couple days ahead of that to try out the impatiently awaited restaurant, which enjoys a rabid cult following at its 20 Massachusetts locations and seven DC outposts.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Chef Wins James Beard Award Despite Restaurant's Closing

The James Beard Foundation chose a Boston chef for a leadership award this year even though the pandemic forced her Park Drive restaurant to close. Chef Irene Li never reopened the business, but she turned that traumatic moment in her career – the closure of Mei Mei – into an opportunity to better serve her community.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Middleboro’s Dave’s Diner Debunks Rumor of Impending Closing

Dave’s Diner in Middleboro is not closing, despite an online rumor that was circulating Monday morning. In fact, the business may soon be growing. A since-deleted post appeared in the Middleboro Helping Middleboro Facebook group on Monday from a “Jeff Phfizer” which stated: “Good morning my fellow Dave’s Diner enthusiasts, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce and pass on the message from Dave Fischer (sic) himself, Dave’s Diner will be permanently closing at the end of the summer of 2022.”
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Why are there a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront? Here is why

Many have been wondering why there are a bunch of dead fish down by the Fall River waterfront and it is a good question. The Fall River waterfront is one of, if not the most favorite spot for both locals and out-of-towners to spend warm sunny days. With a boardwalk and many sites to see, who can blame them. The last few days, however, the waterfront has had many, some say over one hundred, dead fish that have created an eyesore and a terrible smell.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

8 places to eat by the water on the North Shore

From casual seafood stands to fine dining experiences, here are a few places worth stopping by. Massachusetts is blessed with a bounty of excellent seafood, and the summer months are the peak time to select a perfect venue for enjoying this excellent seafood. That’s why we’ve rounded up options for...
GLOUCESTER, MA
rimonthly.com

6 Seafood Shacks to Hit Up This Summer

Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pastor Michael Bastian to be formally installed as leader of churches in Oxford, Webster

It was a long road for Pastor Michael Bastian's journey to Central Mass. Metaphorically, that is: A good chunk of the trip was by boat. “We came right smack in the middle the pandemic,” says Bastian, who had been working as a pastor in Germany before he and his wife, Susan, decided to return to New England, where she was born and he had previously worked.
WEBSTER, MA

Comments / 0

