BISMARCK - The Grape and Wine Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. CST, Thursday, June 16, 2022, via conference call. If you would like the call-in information, please contact Michelle Mielke at 701-328-2233 prior to 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Agenda. Call to Order. Approval of...

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO