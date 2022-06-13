White Suckers Only Legal in Bois de Sioux, Red Rivers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman has resigned from the position effective June 30 but will continue working for Commerce on a part-time basis to drive economic development projects in the state. Burgum has appointed Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel to serve as interim commissioner until a replacement for Leiman can be appointed.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO