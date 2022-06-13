White Suckers Only Legal in Bois de Sioux, Red Rivers

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, the North Dakota Securities Department reminds financial professionals and the public throughout North Dakota to be on the lookout for signs of elder financial abuse. To view the full advisory, click here.
BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman has resigned from the position effective June 30 but will continue working for Commerce on a part-time basis to drive economic development projects in the state. Burgum has appointed Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel to serve as interim commissioner until a replacement for Leiman can be appointed.
