It isn't difficult to find pictures or video from private security cameras of dirtbags slithering around in the middle of the night looking for easy marks. It is way too easy for a criminal to break out a car window and access anything inside the vehicle. But don't make it even easier by leaving your car or truck doors unlocked. With all the talk lately of criminals' access to guns, please do not leave a gun inside a vehicle at night, whether the vehicle is locked or not.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO