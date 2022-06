A military family from North Carolina and a project manager from Akron, Ohio, are the most recent recipients of the Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Sarah Fallon has been awarded the twelfth grant. She is relocating from the Akron, Ohio area to Jasper. She was looking for a fresh start and was drawn to the area due to the abundance of outdoor recreation. Ms. Fallon works remotely as a project manager for an engineering firm.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO