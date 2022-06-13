ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fillmore County, MN

Journal earns 10 more awards at ACP conference

By Jason Sethre
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early days of April 2022, the Association of Community Publishers held their annual conference in Nashville, Tenn. During the annual conference, ACP coordinated a “Best of the Best” contest in the publishing industry. There were more than 1,000 contest entries in over 100 categories. The...

Fillmore County Journal

John Merlin Cramer

John Merlin Cramer, 85, of Chatfield, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Merlin was born on October 2, 1936, to William and Evelyn (Pogatchnik) Cramer in Randall, Minn. Here, William owned a gas station and auto repair shop, prior to obtaining his welding certification. William welded on United States Navy ships during WWII, which brought he, and Evelyn and their four sons to Oakland, Calif; Milwaukee, Wis., and finally Chatfield, Minn.
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minn. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Robert McManimon in 1946. Virginia and Bob had four children: Bonnie Matter of Cottage Grove, Judith (Bill) Albert of Caledonia, Richard McManimon (deceased), and Pat (Bob) McManimon-Moe, Caledonia. Robert died in 1957 and Virginia married Jack Dever in 1965. With this marriage, two more children were added to the family: Sheila (Daniel) Schroeder of Caledonia and Shawn (Andrea) Dever, Rochester. Virginia worked as a typist for Social Services in Houston County and for many years was the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil. Upon retirement, Virginia worked part-time at The Phyllis Shoppe, a local dress shop, a job she truly loved. First and foremost, Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family, both immediate and extended. She wanted her nieces and nephews to know she appreciated and loved each and every one of you.
CALEDONIA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson

Margie Ann (Bjorkman) Johnson passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Highland Park, Ill., on the evening of June 5, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1923, to Emil H. and Kathryn (Brown) Bjorkman in Aledo, Ill. Margie was educated in the Aledo schools. She received a BA from the College of Saint Teresa, Winona, Minn., a MEd from the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and did post-graduate work through Winona State University, Minn. She was married on January 18, 1947, in Canton, Minn., to Ralph L. Johnson. They resided in Mabel, Minn., until 1952, when they moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. They returned to Mabel in 1965. After her husband’s death in 1973, Margie returned to Alaska. Margie taught school for 38 years in Mabel, Minn., Fairbanks, and King Cove, Alaska. She was a member of various organizations, including the Pioneers of Alaska, Auxiliary #8, Delta Kappa Gamma, AARP, Farthest North Duplicate Bridge Club, and Minnesota and Alaska teachers’ groups. She was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbanks, Alaska.
MABEL, MN

