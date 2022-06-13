Peterson looking to clean up electrical issue

At the June 6 regular city council meeting, Lanesboro resident Sarah Pieper from the Old Village Hall Restaurant addressed the council about her concerns with proposed ordinance 113.11 regarding food trucks. She requested that the annual use license be removed from the ordinance and that the price for single use licenses be increased. She also asked whether the council had considered issues such as the use of neon lights, noise issues such as generators, policing, etc. and whether the food trucks would be required to collect and pay the city tax. After finishing her comments, Pieper read a letter from another Lanesboro resident, Cindy Eversole, who was not able to attend the meeting. Eversole noted that food trucks probably won’t employ local residents and asked the council to consider the impact that would have on Lanesboro teenagers who are seeking summer jobs.

LANESBORO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO