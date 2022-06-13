ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

Pastor Devotion – Finding love

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Stewartville UMC Children’s Ministry Coordinator. Genesis 1:1,31 (New International Version) “1 In the beginning God created… 31 God saw all that he had made, and it was very good.”. Is that not just an amazingly inspirational statement! It is the scripture that comes to my mind every...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

Susan Kay (Bauer) Goetzinger

Susan Kay (Bauer) Goetzinger, 65, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Susie was born in Caledonia on August 14, 1956, to Vincent and Rosine Bauer. On July 17, 1976, she married Curtis Goetzinger at St. Peter’s Catholic church in Caledonia. Curt...
CALEDONIA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

John Merlin Cramer

John Merlin Cramer, 85, of Chatfield, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Merlin was born on October 2, 1936, to William and Evelyn (Pogatchnik) Cramer in Randall, Minn. Here, William owned a gas station and auto repair shop, prior to obtaining his welding certification. William welded on United States Navy ships during WWII, which brought he, and Evelyn and their four sons to Oakland, Calif; Milwaukee, Wis., and finally Chatfield, Minn.
CHATFIELD, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever

Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022. She was 94 years old. Born September 30, 1927, she was one of six children born to Nicholas and Mary (Klug) Welscher of rural Caledonia, Minn. She graduated from Loretto High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Robert McManimon in 1946. Virginia and Bob had four children: Bonnie Matter of Cottage Grove, Judith (Bill) Albert of Caledonia, Richard McManimon (deceased), and Pat (Bob) McManimon-Moe, Caledonia. Robert died in 1957 and Virginia married Jack Dever in 1965. With this marriage, two more children were added to the family: Sheila (Daniel) Schroeder of Caledonia and Shawn (Andrea) Dever, Rochester. Virginia worked as a typist for Social Services in Houston County and for many years was the bookkeeper at Caledonia Oil. Upon retirement, Virginia worked part-time at The Phyllis Shoppe, a local dress shop, a job she truly loved. First and foremost, Virginia was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family, both immediate and extended. She wanted her nieces and nephews to know she appreciated and loved each and every one of you.
CALEDONIA, MN

