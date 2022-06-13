ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equality Slippery Slopes

By Eugene Volokh
 3 days ago
[This month, I'm serializing my 2003 Harvard Law Review article, The Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope.]. Multi-peaked slippery slopes can happen when a significant group of people prefers both extremes to the compromise position. One such situation is when A without B seems unfairly discriminatory. Consider the following example:....

