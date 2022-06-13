Equality Slippery Slopes

[This month, I'm serializing my 2003 Harvard Law Review article, The Mechanisms of the Slippery Slope.]. The discussion above has assumed that we know up front the preferences people have among positions 0, A, and B. But sometimes B might not even be considered at first, and the apparent choice might just be between 0 and A: for instance, returning to the enforcement need slippery slope example, shall marijuana be legal (0) or be subject to mild penalties (A)? Instead of the complicated mix of preferences I described in that post, we might at first see just two large groupings: a minority opposing the mild prohibition, and the majority supporting it. The risk that the mild law won't be complied with, which might lead to sterner measures, might not be much discussed.

