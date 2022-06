AEW taped matches during and after tonight’s Dynamite show in St. Louis, Missouri. The closing angle from tonight’s Rampage tapings was the return of Sting, who attacked Darby Allin after Allin won their match. Footage shot in the crowd showed Kyle O’Reilly coming to the ring with a chair, but was laid out by Sting. This allowed Darby Allin to fight back, eventually hitting a coffin drop on Fish’s leg, which was wrapped in a steel chair.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO