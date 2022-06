Now that the Carolina Hurricanes have had time to digest the tough ending to their 2021-22 campaign, it is now time for them to look forward to next season and begin to make roster decisions with the draft and free agency period less than a month away. One particular prospect in the Hurricanes system has been garnering attention since his brief but impressive NHL debut this past season. Forward Jack Drury got the call last December when the Hurricanes were dealing with Covid issues, the 22-year-old took advantage of the opportunity scoring two goals in two games. He helped Carolina secure two wins despite the depleted roster. Carolina selected Drury with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO