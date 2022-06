SALT LAKE CITY — Chances are you've seen signs to adopt a highway at least once in your life. The first "Adopt a Highway" sign dates back to 1985. A Texas transportation engineer thought of having volunteers sponsor cleanups after witnessing items blowing out of the back of a pickup truck, littering the roadway, according to History.com. The concept quickly grew globally and even to similar programs to clean up things like trails and waterways.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO