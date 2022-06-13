ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FIRST LOOK: Channel Ten releases action-packed trailer for new series Hunted Australia

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Channel 10 released the first trailer for Hunted Australia on Monday night.

The new reality show, based on the hit Channel 4 series in the UK, appears to begin in Melbourne.

In the opening scenes, a control room full of investigators are watching as 'fugitives' are released at Federation Square, in the heart of the city centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7Wd9_0g96Hehn00
Channel Ten released the first action-packed trailer for the new series Hunted Australia on Monday night 

'We have 18 fugitives in two vehicles headed towards the Melbourne area,' a mysterious voice is heard saying from the control room.

In the gripping, fast-paced series 'fugitives' must disappear into - or escape a city - to evade capture.

Time is ticking as they're forced to endure the ultimate game of cat and mouse, while investigators attempt to track their every move.

The new trailer ends with investigators yelling at the fugitives to stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsR0K_0g96Hehn00
'We have 18 fugitives in two vehicles headed towards the Melbourne area,' a voice is heard from the control room 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSFeg_0g96Hehn00
In the gripping, fast-paced series the 'fugitives' must disappear and evade capture

TV Tonight reported a local version of the hit series was being created back in July last year.

The UK format sees contestants go on the run for 25 days as they try to avoid a team of professional hunters.

The hunters are made up of police, intelligence officers and teams in the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1rld_0g96Hehn00
The trailer ends with investigators yelling at the fugitives to stop

The series began airing in the UK in 2015 and has become a huge hit.

In the UK, there have been five civilian versions of the show, and three celebrity outings.

Hunted has spawned a number of international versions that have aired in the US, Spain, Denmark, Russia and The Netherlands.

The show is set to air later this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKwHC_0g96Hehn00
Hunted has spawned a number of international versions that have aired in the US, Spain, Denmark, Russia and The Netherlands

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pokemon voice actor Billy Kametz dies at age 35 two months after revealing his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis

Billy Kametz passed away on Thursday less than two months after revealing to the world that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. News of the 35-year-old voice actor's death was revealed on his GoFundMe page, which was set up in April after he informed fans he was 'doing OK' and was starting chemotherapy treatments and radiation on his spine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Celebrity#Russia#Hunted Australia#Channel 10#Channel 4
Daily Mail

Bachelorettes react to the dating show being cancelled after low ratings: Ali Oetjen blasts the series for 'lacking realness' but Georgia Love says it was the 'greatest experience of my life'

Three former Bachelorettes have spoken out after the Channel 10 dating show was axed following years of low ratings. Despite its counterpart The Bachelor getting a revamp this year with three single men looking for love, The Bachelorette won't be getting an eighth season in 2022. Ex-contestants Georgia Love, Angie...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Distraught family in three-year battle with Metricon claim they were sent a 'Photoshopped' picture to cover up shoddy work on their dream home - and are too afraid to move in until the building giant pays THEM $215,000

A family caught in a bitter legal dispute with a major construction firm claim its builders sent them a Photoshopped image showing an essential safety feature that didn't exist. The Barbagallo family's home in Sydney's inner-west burned down three years ago after an electrical fault sparked a fire. They lost...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Kate's touching tribute to William: Duchess of Cambridge said she's 'in good hands' after a royal fan told her she'll make a 'brilliant' Princess of Wales in unseen clip from couple’s Jubilee visit to Cardiff

Royal fans have captured a very sweet moment from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Cardiff during the Queen's Jubilee weekend. 'Fifi Love the Cambridges', shared a video to Twitter, captured on 4th June when the couple visited Cardiff with Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate Middleton is elegant in a £2,450 white dress from favourite brand Suzannah and matching Alessandra Rich heels as she joins Prince William at the Grenfell Tower memorial service

Kate Middleton cut an elegant figure when joining Prince William today for the Grenfell Tower memorial service in London. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, opted for a beautiful white, pure Italian silk dress from Suzannah London, priced at £2,450 online, which she teamed with Alessandra Rich £625 two-tone pumps, in beige and black.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

How Australia massively 'overpaid' for cancelled French submarine contract by hundreds of millions of dollars so Anthony Albanese could repair relations with France

Anthony Albanese has tried to buy back Australia's relationship with France by paying hundreds of millions of dollars more than was needed to axe the abandoned submarine contract. The prime minister confirmed at the weekend that Australia is paying $835 million to French Government-owned Naval Group shipbuilders to ditch the...
FRANCE
Daily Mail

The Rolling Stones are forced to cancel second date on their SIXTY Tour after Sir Mick Jagger, 78, tested positive for COVID-19

The Rolling Stones have cancelled another date on their SIXTY Tour after Sir Mick Jagger, 78, tested positive for COVID-19. The Sympathy For The Devil rockers were forced to postpone their Amsterdam concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday hours before it was set to start after the legendary frontman came down with coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Junior Andre, 17, is supported by his 'proud' dad Peter and sister Princess, 14, as he performs his new single Slide for the first time at launch party (but Katie Price is noticeably absent!)

Junior Andre celebrated the release of his new single Slide on Wednesday by taking to the stage to perform it for the first time. The budding hitmaker, 17, marked the launch of the song with a celebratory party attended by his family, though his mother Katie Price was noticeably absent.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Lack of sunshine and wind is blamed as electricity market is SUSPENDED in unprecedented action as prices soar and mass blackouts loom due to freezing winter conditions

The entire national electricity market has been suspended for the first time ever in a bid to avoid mass blackouts after prices soared during freezing winter weather. The Australian Energy Market Operator has temporarily suspended the spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. The operator blamed planned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Customer hits out at supermarket giant Aldi for selling 'sexist' children's books: 'We need the conversation to become non-binary'

Frustrated Aldi customers have slammed the supermarket for selling 'sexist' children's books they say push outdated gender stereotypes. An Aussie shopper took to Twitter last week and said she was 'disappointed' with Aldi after finding two children's books in the supermarket's Best Buys section. The books feature the titles 'What...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

From avoiding caffeine to unplugging your phone charger: Revealed, the best tips to survive Britain's heatwave, with country set to be hotter than the ALGARVE tomorrow

With Britain set to bask in temperatures hotter than the Algarve tomorrow, experts have shared a host of tips of how to keep cool in the sizzling heat on 'fiery Friday'. From avoiding caffeine and steering clear of alcohol to putting a bowl of ice in front of a fan, popular heatwave hacks even recommend putting your bedding in the freezer.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

411K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy