Mill Hall, Pa. – The Smith family has been synonymous with Sprint Car racing at Clinton County for decades. On Friday night, second generation driver Johnny Smith of Scranton, Pa. etched his name on the list of sprint car feature winners, a list that also includes his father, Jon Smith. “There is just something about this place that we love," said Smith in victory lane. “I have memories of coming here as a kid to watch my dad race, we both have a soft spot...

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO