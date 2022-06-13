June’s On Mondays

Head to Jester King Brewery on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. to enjoy any cocktail for $5! This special is only available at their Pasture Bar. For those who haven’t been yet, Jester King is a brewery, kitchen, farm, and event hall on a beautiful 165-acre ranch in Austin. It’s always a good time and an ideal place to happily waste several hours.
Embrace yourself at Lazydaze’s Rise In Power Juneteenth Ceremony in South Austin! They’ll be kicking off the event with meditation before flowing into a short yoga flow. Be sure to bring a journal, water, mat, and a pen with you to create! They’ll have tarot and oracle readings after the class. This is a CBD-friendly event!
Throw on your swimsuit and hang out on the shores of Lake Austin at Emma Long Metropolitan Park! The park features boat ramps, designated swimming areas, picnic tables, and campsites. It’s generally a great place to take the family and cool off!. It’s open 7 days a week, 365...
Explore all things weird at the Austin Oddities & Curiosities Expo! Located at the Palmer Events Center, this event is designed for lovers of the strange, unusual, and bizarre. Come check out the vendors, dealers, artists, small businesses, and more!. You’ll find taxidermy, preserved specimens, horror and Halloween-inspired pieces, and...
