Erling Haaland confirms the Champions League anthem is his ringtone... a song Manchester City fans regularly boo due to their long-running gripes with UEFA

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester City fans would have no doubt been delighted to see Erling Haaland finally unveiled in the club's shirt - but one quote in his first interview may not go down well with supporters at the Etihad.

Haaland, speaking to club media after City finally announced on Monday that they had signed the hottest prospect in world football on a five-year contract for £51million, confirmed the Champions League anthem is his ringtone.

Asked whether the pre-match music was his ringtone for a while, Haaland replied: 'Yeah, it still is!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAVWg_0g96A9Ik00
Erling Haaland has given his first interview since signing for Manchester City for £51million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17irFZ_0g96A9Ik00
Haaland confirmed rumours that the Champions League anthem is the ringtone on his mobile

The music, played before every game in UEFA's premier club competition, is often booed by City fans following several clashes with European football's governing body in recent years.

A change to UEFA's rules in 2017 allowed fans to boo the anthem and it has been a regular feature of Champions League games at the Etihad since.

City were initially banned from the Champions League by UEFA's Financial Control Body in February 2020 following Der Spiegel's publication of leaked emails, which suggested that City's commercial figures were inflated by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group to circumnavigate Financial Fair Play rules.

That decision was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July 2020, because much of the evidence fell outside of a time limit. CAS decided the case against City hadn't been established by the emails that were within the five-year limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uECbI_0g96A9Ik00
Manchester City fans have made their ill-feeling towards UEFA known vocally in the past
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JCkR_0g96A9Ik00
City fans are free to boo the Champions League anthem after UEFA's change of rules in 2017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKY8h_0g96A9Ik00
The club has long-running grievances and issues with European football's governing body

But City's grievances with UEFA go back further than the CAS case.

In October 2015, the organisation opened disciplinary proceedings against the club for 'disruption of the competition anthem' after City fans booed the pre-match music before a Champions League match against Sevilla, although a disciplinary panel later imposed no punishment.

The main cause of their anger at the time was UEFA's decision to impose a £49million fine and limit City's Champions League squad for breaching Financial Fair Play rules in 2014, with City seeing FFP as an attempt to block their entry into Europe's elite.

City were also furious that CSKA Moscow escaped punishment in October 2014 when 300 home fans were allowed to watch a Champions League match in Russia despite UEFA ordering the game to be played behind closed doors because of a series of crowd disturbances involving CSKA supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZHqh_0g96A9Ik00
Booing the Champions League anthem is a regular occurrence at the Etihad Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzvlA_0g96A9Ik00
City suffered a dramatic Champions League exit in the semi-finals at the hands of Real Madrid

The sense of frustration among City fans dates back to 2012 when Porto were fined only £18,000 after their fans racially abused Mario Balotelli in a Europa League game, but City were hit with a £27,000 fine the following month when their players came out a minute late for the second half against Sporting Lisbon.

City will be hopeful the signing of Haaland will deliver the club's first Champions League title.

The reigning Premier League champions were favourites for the European crown but were beaten by eventual winners Real Madrid in a dramatic semi-final.

Haaland is the fastest and youngest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League and it is a competition he says he loves playing in.

'I always like the Champions League and it is a bit more special in my eyes,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBiZH_0g96A9Ik00
Haaland was finally announced as a City player on Monday after signing a five-year contract

Daily Mail

'This is not the Mbappe I wanted... he must have changed his dream': Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez speaks out for the first time since forward's U-turn - and says he changed mind '15 days before' signing huge new PSG deal

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has spoken out for the first time in public since Kylian Mbappe snubbed the club to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Perez in an interview on El Chiringuito said the Mbappe he had spoken to about a possible deal, was not the same player who made a dramatic U-turn when he previously looked set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bad boy of tennis Nick Kyrgios has heated argument with umpire over a time-wasting violation after he smashes his racket in FURY at losing the first set... before downing world No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP 500 Halle Open

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before composing himself to down World No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open on Wednesday. The volatile Australian was given a warning for taking...
TENNIS
