PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Side business owners and residents are working with Mayor Ed Gainey to find solutions to make the neighborhood a better and safe area. This comes after several weekends have been disrupted by gunfire, forcing some businesses to permanently close their doors. During a community meeting Tuesday night, residents and business owners made suggestions on how to reduce the violence. "I say the biggest takeaway is probably eliminating the underage clientele that's frequenting the South Side and also kind of just reducing over-serving guests and just being vigilant regarding guests that might be already intoxicated prior to...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO