Pettis County, MO

Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State...

Related
939theeagle.com

Collision on Highway 54 in Cole County kills elderly woman

An elderly Jefferson City woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, south of Jefferson City. Missouri state troopers say 84-year-old Mary Chegwidden was driving eastbound on Hamman drive, when she tried to cross the westbound lanes of 54. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by an Eldon man.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Honda motorcycle, driven by 48-year-old Ira J. Baldwin of Sedalia, struck a westbound 2004 Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered N. Jackson of Warrensburg, at NE 501 Road at 9:15 p.m.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 14th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that multiple parties were involved in a physical altercation after a dog bit a child at the house. The mother of the child and another resident began fighting. In the process of this, one of the involved parties was bit by the same dog that had bit the child. One of the parties had left the house and took her son to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment from the dog bite. The other party was still present at the house. She had injuries to her legs from being bit. The PCAD responded and transported the other female to Bothwell for treatment. The next evening, Police responded to the same address and determined a physical altercation had taken place. The altercation was found to be mutual. A 12 hour log report was completed. There was no further information in the report.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Hughesville Teen Injured After Prius Becomes Airborne

A Hughesville teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by 19-year-old Ty P. Hart of Hughesville, was on Highway FF, north of NE 700th Road at 9:55 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Toyota became airborne, then struck an embankment.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Man Injured After Sideswiping Truck

A Holden man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Mazda Tribute, driven by 31-year-old Jacob D. Carver of Holden, was on Highway B, south of SW 1000th Road at 7:11 p.m., when he traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Derek L. Culbertson of Holden.
HOLDEN, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Crews flew a Brumley man to a hospital after a motorcycle crash in Miller County on Monday night. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hidden Bluff Circle in Brumley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Keith C. Browning, 70, The post Brumley man hurt Monday night in motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BRUMLEY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Facing Multiple Felony and Misdemeanor Charges

An Excelsior Springs man is facing a trio of felony counts and a handful of misdemeanor charges after his arrest Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 10:12 A.M. Wednesday they arrested 52-year-old Excelsior Springs resident James A. Yokum for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony driving while suspended, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to register a motor vehicle, not having insurance and failing to properly affix license plates to a vehicle.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
Awesome 92.3

Four Injured in Henry County Crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2021 Kia, driven by 58-year-old Dorreen M. Gibbons of Clinton, failed to stop at a stop sign at Missouri 7 and Route U at 7:52 a.m., and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2012 Ford, driven by 52-year-old Danna L. Leimkuehler of Clinton.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect brought back to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect charged in a 2020 murder who was arrested in Las Vegas is in the Boone County jail Thursday night. Maurice Banks is charged with three felonies in connection with the death of Jermaine Spain in November 2020. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The The post Murder suspect brought back to Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
