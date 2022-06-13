Major cooldown to replace intense heat across Southwest

Temperatures could drop by as much as 40 F across the southwestern U.S. early this week as a new weather pattern ousts the intense, record-setting heat over the region.

After record-breaking heat across much of the Southwest last week and over the weekend, those awaiting relief from the hot weather will be in luck to start this week. Some locations had a temperature drop of over 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday compared to high temperatures over the weekend.

This past weekend, temperatures spiked to levels that broke daily record highs in many cities across the Southwest. In Palm Springs, California, the mercury topped 110 F each day from Friday to Sunday. The heat peaked on Saturday when a high of 114 F was observed, tying the previous records for the date set in 1940 and 2019. Farther to the north, Fresno, California, reached 103 F on Saturday, which is 13 degrees higher than the average high of 90 for the date.

Phoenix set new daily records on three consecutive days from Friday through Sunday with the mercury topping out just shy of 115 F each afternoon.

Meanwhile, as is often the case, the hottest conditions were seen in Death Valley, California. The mercury topped out at an astonishing 123 F on Friday, followed by a 122-degree reading on Saturday, with both readings setting new daily records. The average high temperature in Death Valley in mid-June is 110 F.

A cold front sliding eastward through the region will help a dip in the jet stream become positioned over the area. While this atmospheric setup will help build extreme heat and severe thunderstorms in the eastern two-thirds of the United States, cooler air will settle over much of the West. In many cities from the Rockies westward, highs may be over 10 degrees below average.

"As the core of the intense heat shifts into the central United States, there will be an opportunity for cooler air to sneak into the West. The cooldown will not be permanent, but come as a break from the extreme heat of last week," AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde explained.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, where Sunday's high of 102 F broke the daily record set in 1918, temperatures reached just 69 degrees during the day Monday with a high of 71 in the forecast for Tuesday. The average high for the city is 83 degrees.

Closer to the West Coast, Sacramento, California, was also held to below-average temperatures after reaching the triple digits on Friday, with Monday's high reaching 84. The city will warm up slightly on Tuesday to near average levels, with a high of 89 F in the forecast.

Farther north, the Pacific Northwest may feel downright chilly to start the week with persistent cloud cover and periods of light rain across the region.

In spite of the calendar, some mountain snow may even be possible, however, any accumulation will remain well above pass level. A winter storm warning was issued in portions of northeastern Montana, where up to 2 feet of snow could fall above 7,000 feet.

In Portland, Oregon, where the cooldown has also already begun, temperatures only climbed to 61 F on Sunday despite an average high of 73. Similar temperatures are expected in the city through Wednesday, with forecast highs in the lower 60s each of those days.

In Seattle, Monday had temperatures reach the 58-degree mark as the area dodges showers. The city has received measurable rain for five straight days, and highs failed to reach 60 in the city on Sunday. That cool weather will stick around through at least midweek, with highs in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday.

While warmer weather may return to some extent for Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon temperatures will hover right around typical levels for mid-June rather than topping out in record territory. Across California's Central Valley, highs are likely to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s, which is around average for the time of year.

Farther east, a surge in moisture will help bring the beginning of the monsoon season in parts of the Southwest. An increase in humidity will help spawn some showers and thunderstorms late this week and into the weekend, which may help to alleviate the ongoing drought and wildfire situation.

"While gusty winds associated with the cold front will continue to fan wildfire flames, a surge of monsoonal moisture could help bring a much-needed dousing of the flames," Hyde explained.

"It’s possible some areas could experience flooding, especially in areas where there are recent burn scars," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joseph Bauer added. "Mudslides and debris flows can occur in and around these areas."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the entire state of New Mexico is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with nearly half of the state in exceptional drought, the highest and most extreme drought category. While it will take a substantial amount of rain to climb out of the deficit, the return of this monsoonal moisture may provide the first steps.

