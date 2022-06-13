ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
 3 days ago
Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
These Michigan Areas Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
Ice Cream Parlor in Michigan Promotes Six Faygo Pop Flavors

Before we start talking about six flavors of Faygo pop ice cream, let me take you back to the '70s for the world famous "Faygo Boat Song" TV commercial. Take a look below. Did you enjoy watching and singing the "Faygo Boat Song" TV commercial? It was fun back then and it's still fun to sing after all these years.
Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
The First Documentary Ever Was Made By A Michigan Filmmaker

Documentaries are a great way to learn about a subject without spending years studying the topic, bringing in people who have to give the most pertinent details into a fun and interesting take on just about anything. Let's be honest, when they rolled the tv on wheels into the classroom as kids, you knew it was gonna be a good class. It may have been because of this that I've gained a serious fondness for documentaries. It turns out the first one ever made just celebrated its 100 birthday, and it just so happen to be made by someone from Michigan, as one fellow Michigander pointed out:
Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Ford Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday. The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were...
Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
Have you witnessed this remarkable natural spectacle?

Picture yourself walking down a garden path and through some trees. You enter into a clearing among tall pines and cool forest to see bed after bed of peonies peacocking their opulent blooms of every shade and size. The air is heavy with a heady, sweet scent as you pass through row after row of beds full of lush, heavy blossoms exploding with vibrant petals so perfect and delicate, they hardly seem real.
