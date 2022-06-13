ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsville, MD

Sheriff: Maryland deputy killed trying to arrest fugitive

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland deputy was shot and killed while trying to arrest a fugitive. The...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYT

Oregon’s prison chief in lead for top federal prisons job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colette Peters, who runs Oregon’s prison system, has emerged as the leading contender to run the federal prison system. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday. Peters has run Oregon’s corrections department since 2012. She’s now at the top of the list of candidates to replace Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, who submitted his resignation in January but said he would stay on until a successor was named. The leadership change comes in the wake of AP reporting that has uncovered widespread problems at the agency, including sexual abuse by correctional officers and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.
OREGON STATE
KEYT

Haiti mourns 11 women from fatal voyage near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Eleven Haitian women have been buried in Puerto Rico a month after the overloaded boat they were in capsized near the U.S. territory. They were teenagers, mothers, students, university graduates, all aboard one of the deadliest voyages in recent months: the boat was carrying an estimated 60 to 75 migrants, of which eleven were found dead, at least a dozen still missing and 38 rescued. Those mourning held aloft their phones on Wednesday as they live streamed the Mass and burials on social media for families back in Haiti who couldn’t afford to fly to Puerto Rico and for Haitian migrants living illegally in the U.S. mainland who feared being arrested but longed to say goodbye.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. veterans from Alabama who were in Ukraine assisting in the war against Russia haven’t been heard from in days and are missing. Members of the state’s congressional delegation say relatives of 27-year-old Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh of Trinity and 39-year-old Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have been in contact with Capitol Hill offices seeking information about the men’s whereabouts. The U.S. State Department says it is looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine had captured at least two American citizens. If confirmed, they would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to have been captured since the war began Feb. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wicomico County, MD
Wicomico County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Pittsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
KEYT

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

HARRIS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area. The cats discovered Tuesday about 50 miles north of Minneapolis were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas says the owner recognized the heat made it impossible to care of the cats and he welcomed the help. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues. The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Virginia lands LEGO factory in suburban Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement Wednesday. The factory is expected to open in 2025. It will feature a carbon-neutral design including an on-site solar park and will employ more than 1,760 people. The Virginia factory will be the seventh globally for the family-owned company headquartered in Billund, Denmark. Construction is expected to commence this fall. The project will be eligible for tens of millions of taxpayer-funded incentives.
RICHMOND, VA
KEYT

Synagogue challenges Florida abortion law over religion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A synagogue claims in a lawsuit that a new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution’s privacy protections. The lawsuit filed by the Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor of Boynton Beach contends the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KEYT

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, he coasted to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election campaign against Democratic incumbent Janet Mills. The race is among just a handful of competitive governor’s contests this year. The matchup revives a long-standing rivalry between LePage and Mills. The two were often at loggerheads when LePage was governor and Mills was attorney general. The campaign is emerging as a barometer of whether voters this year will be motivated by economic anxiety or political civility.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Violent Crime
KEYT

Report: Fires, heat waves cause ‘climate anxiety’ in youth

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say that the impacts of climate change, including more devastating wildfires, heatwaves, drought and poor air quality, are fueling “climate anxiety” among young people. Their findings are published in a report that highlights youth feelings of distress, anger and frustration about perceived adult and government inaction. While the study participants also expressed a sense of resilience, the report underlines broader concerns about youth mental health in the United States amidst growing rates of depression and suicide nationwide. Climate change, along with the coronavirus pandemic, have further exacerbated the mental health crisis.
PORTLAND, OR
KEYT

Wednesday morning forecast June 15th

Temperatures are warming again Wednesday, putting the region well above average. Beaches will be in the 70s to 80s, inland coastal areas in the 80s to 90s, and valleys in the 90s to low 100s. Wednesday will be the warmest of the week ahead. A ridge of high pressure will...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy