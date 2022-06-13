ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

Kameron May fundraiser

foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

May was seriously injured when he fell...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxlexington.com

Madison, Clark County CASA director wins national award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some good news out of Clark and Madison counties. The executive director of court-appointed special advocates or CASA in those counties was named the national program director of the year. Victoria Benge received the award last week in Seattle. Under her leadership, Benge has...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington food banks, donation centers navigate supply chain shortages, price increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – With inflation hitting all of us, are the organizations that fill the gaps to help those in need being forgotten?. “We haven’t seen our donations go down,” director of development for the Hope Center in Lexington Katie Vogel said. “We’ve seen them be steady, or go up in some cases. I will say though that they’ve become extremely important to us because now our budgets are much tighter. Our dollar doesn’t go as far on food, on gas, and it’s hard to find things.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Winchester, KY
Society
foxlexington.com

1 injured in shooting at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured in a shooting at the Tates Creek Centre shopping plaza Tuesday afternoon. Lexington police told FOX 56 that at around 6:46 p.m. they arrived at the shopping center after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. An injured man was...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington surpasses 100K COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The city of Lexington has surpassed 100 thousand COVID-19 cases since March 2020. The health department said it’s seen an uptick in cases. “If you look at where we were even a month ago, we had 90 new cases a day on our seven-day rolling average. And today, we’re at about 150. Unfortunately, this is a sad milestone, but this is no surprise to us here at the County Health Department. We have known over the last couple of weeks as we’ve seen these cases continue to rise that we were going to hit this 100,000 case mark. What we’re hoping is that this is a chance to reinforce to the people watching that this pandemic is not over and in fact, it’s trending back in the wrong direction,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

‘No Kid Hungry Kentucky’ launches text line to provide summer meals

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — Finding free summer meals is now easier than ever thanks to a text line launched by “No Kid Hungry Kentucky”. Texting the word “food” to 304-304 will bring up a message asking for an address or zip code. Texting “comida” will give the same message in Spanish. The reply will come just seconds after texting.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
foxlexington.com

Multiple cars hit with gunfire overnight in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Richmond Road. The Lexington Police Department said the shots were fired around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 2,000 block of Richmond Road. Two cars were hit with gunfire, one of which had passengers in it. One of the victims was hurt from broken glass but made it to a hospital for treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington council members approve 2023 fiscal budget

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Fayette Urban County Government council members approved the city’s new budget Tuesday afternoon. The budget includes money for city employees, capital projects, and public safety investments. The $473 million dollar budget is a one-year phenomenon with much of the money coming from...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
foxlexington.com

Lexington police issue golden alert for missing 21-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 21-year-old. Joseph Boggs was last seen at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Niagara Drive area. According to Lexington police, Boggs is reportedly blind and deaf and suffers from a traumatic...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Amid Kentucky heat wave Hope Center launches Hope Mobile

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s another day of record temperatures in central Kentucky. Lexington continues to look for ways to offer some relief. The Hope Center Emergency Shelter is relaxing its’ restrictions, making sure no one is turned away while conditions are at a dangerous level.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is dead after an early morning crash in Lexington. Lexington police said the crash occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road near the Nicholasville Road exit. The motorcyclist, identified by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Yuriy Aube,...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Lexington business. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call just before 7 a.m. Monday regarding a stabbing at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Upon arrival, they located one individual with two stab wounds in the chest.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington juvenile shot in arm on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Boyle Co. and Danville schools join for New Bridge Summer Performing Arts Camp

DANVILLE Ky. (FOX 56) — Summer 2022 brings a new performing arts experience for young people in Danville and Boyle County. The “New Bridge Summer Performing Arts Camp” is the result of the Danville Independent Schools and the Boyle County Schools joining forces to provide even more of an opportunity for students to participate in theater programs. The first session is for local children who have completed grades 1 through 6. The actors and actresses will be rehearsing for a production of Aladdin. Danville Independent school’s arts director Jane Dewey says students who participate will take lifelong skills with them through the years.
DANVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy