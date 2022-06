If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO