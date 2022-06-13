ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

witl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Ford Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday. The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Street collapse near Gordie Howe Bridge project in Detroit under investigation

Authorities are investigating what caused part of a street in Detroit to cave in near construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The collapse occurred June 5 on W. Fort Street near Cavalry Street, said Tara Carson, communications director for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. West Fort Street is closed in both directions between Livernois and Campbell.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Music History#Gibson Guitar
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Detroit Free Press

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures. And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer announces EV charging network investment

Southeast Michigan will soon be home to a new manufacturing plant for electric vehicle chargers. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday morning that Canadian charging network operator FLO is choosing Auburn Hills for its first US-based operation. Whitmer said this is a step toward building out Michigan’s EV infrastructure. “Cars...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy