The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 8.1% lower in May than the year before, a sign that rising interest rates are taking a toll on the market. There were 1,240 homes sold in May, according to figures released Wednesday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,350 MLS sales in May 2021. It was the third month in a row that home sales were down year-to-year.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO