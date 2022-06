The first bridge across the Mill Creek, a sort of pontoon affair located about where the Sixth Street viaduct now runs, was only two years old when it was demolished by a flood in 1808. It took three years to cobble together the funds for a replacement, an elevated structure opened in 1811. The 1822 flood erased that span. A third bridge was washed away by the 1832 flood and floated down to Louisville, where it was disassembled, towed back to town, and rebuilt, only to be later destroyed by fire.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO