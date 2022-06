It seems like Almost Yesterday that Sarah Althea Hill of Cape Girardeau, Missouri became one of the most controversial and mysterious women in the United States. Born in 1850, Sarah was the daughter of Samuel and Julia Sloan Hill. She was educated by tutors at the home of her uncle, Isaac Hunter, in New Madrid. She attended St. Vincent’s Young Ladies Academy and St. Agnes Academy in Memphis.

