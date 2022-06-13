Taylor Swift says she felt "imposter syndrome" as a director

Click here to read the full article. A juror from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” about the trial verdict, which ruled that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Heard is ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp as a result. The juror, one of five men on the 7-person jury, told “GMA” that Heard’s emotional testimony during the trial was not realistic. “The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury. All of us were very...

